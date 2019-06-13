RCSC show ticket purchases may get easier in Sun City

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

The Recreation Centers of Sun City Board of Directors will consider a motion that is designed to ease problems for those seeking season and individual show tickets.

Residents complained about the existing system that calls for ticket buyers to stand in line, some as much as 3.5 hours before the box office opened, to get a service number then come back later at an estimated time to purchase their tickets. Tickets go on sale in November, and sometimes the temperature is quite cold for residents who wait in line.

RCSC officials proposed, and the board passed on a first and second motion during the May 30 and June 10 meetings, to move the Events and Entertainment office from Lakeview Recreation Center, 10626 W. Thunderbird Blvd., to Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave. They believe having the entertainment office and staff in the same facility as the box office, some of the problems will be eliminated.

The board will consider a third motion of the proposal during its next meeting, 9 a.m. Thursday, June 27 in the auditorium of Sundial Recreation Center. The motion was on the agenda for a second read during the board’s May 11 meeting. Results of that meeting were not available at press time.

“The Events and Entertainment office would be in a Sundial space in the southwest corner of the center now used by the RV Club,” said Jan Ek, RCSC general manager. “They use it for storage, and they agreed to move their storage elsewhere.”

The cost for the move would be $30,000 and would be funded with prior year carryover monies, Ms. Ek explained. In addition, there will be an upfront cost to integrate online ticketing software with RCSC’s TEG software system where all cardholder information is contained. This cost will be covered in the 2018-19 budget for that purpose, Ms. Ek added.

“The software cost would be paid by online show bookers,” Ms. Ek said.

RCSC’s cost for online ticketing will be $1.50 per ticket and 25 cents per ticket for each purchased in person or online, she explained. Show ticket prices will be raised from $3 to $4 for cardholders with an additional $2 premium for season tickets in the three front prime sections, according to Ms. Ek. Guest tickets will increase to $5 each and will be available beginning in December when individual show tickets go on sale.

Box office doors will still open at 5:30 a.m. Except those who come to get numbered tickets can either go home to wait for their purchase time or wait at Sundial.

“We will open the auditorium for those who want to wait at Sundail,” Ms. Ek said. “We will also show a free movie for those who decide to wait at the center.”

There will also be four ticket sales stations instead of the two previously used, Ms. Ek said.