RCSC adds input option in Sun City meetings

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Recreation Centers of Sun City members will have another opportunity for input during corporate board meetings.

During its first meeting after a summer recess, the RCSC board voted 5-3 to allow members to comment on agenda items as they come up in meetings and before the board takes a vote on each action item. The proposal was made under the “agenda items” section of the meeting and, therefore, is approved, according to Jerry DeLano, RCSC board president, and will be implemented at the next RCSC board meeting, 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 in the auditorium of the Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave.

“After eliminating the exchange meeting, cardholders input is limited,” said Darla Akins, the board member that made the motion for the change. “By the time the comments section of the agenda comes up at the end, the decisions have already been made.”

Joining Ms. Akins in voting for the motion were board members Michael Kennedy, Sue Wilson, Dale Lehrer and Stella Van Ness. Board members Rich Hofer, Dan Schreoder and Jerry DeLano voted “no.” Board member Diana Greattinger was not in attendance.

“If people come to these meetings, we want to hear from them,” Ms. Lehrer said.

Mr. DeLano, board president, said members still had options for input, but downplayed the importance of member input before votes are taken.

“These are board meetings, not membership meetings,” he said. “There are still opportunities for members to speak.”

He added aside from the vote taken Sept. 9 to add member discussion option to agenda items, nothing had changed about the new format from what was implemented in April.

“Some members visited with some of the board and want to discuss anything that comes to the board as an agenda item, whether it is actually a motion or not,” he stated in an email.

RCSC officials changed the format of their meetings April 1, going to a more open and member-involved approach. The monthly member/director exchange, in which members could speak without limit on various items, was eliminated in favor of two board meetings per month. The board previously conducted closed door workshops, to which even cardholders were not allowed to attend, and those were eliminated with the new format.

In making the format change, Mr. DeLano said the RCSC board wanted to provide a more transparent set of meetings with more resident involvement.

“The Board felt it would be beneficial to the members, in that the meetings and decisions would be open and eliminate the concern, by some, of the work sessions,” he said in a March interview with the Independent.

The meeting agendas look similar to what had previously been done with some minor changes. Mr. DeLano said in March the agendas would include items for board action or approval, motions to be considered on second and third readings. Members will have the opportunity to address the board with each reading of a motion, he added.

“There will also be an item at the end of the agenda entitled ‘Member Comments,’ where you may address the board with your thoughts and concerns,” he said.

In its meetings following the April 8 implementation of the new format, RCSC officials did allow members to speak on motions prior to a vote.

“The original setup allowed members to only speak on the motions not on the agenda items,” Ms. Akins stated in an email. “I am not asking that we allow for a back and forth discussion. I agree that it is still a board meeting not a member meeting.”

She said she brought the issue forward because some members were concerned that if the board voted on am agenda item and that agenda item turned into a motion, the board should allow for input from members.

“This process may help us tweak things and perhaps move things along a little faster,” Ms. Akins stated.

Mr. DeLano said following the Sept. 9 meeting that when the board votes on an agenda item, the vote result is final. Motions made from agenda items do not go into the three reading cycle.