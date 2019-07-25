Rains withdraws candidacy for Peoria council, cites recurring medical condition

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

Randal Rains, candidate for Peoria City Council in the Pine District, has dropped out of the race.

Mr. Rains said he withdrew his candidacy due to a reoccurring medical condition.

Since ballots for the special primary election have already printed, his name will be printed on the ballot but will not be counted.

Interim council member Denette Dunn, who was appointed to replace Carlo Leone, will also be on the ballot.

Cordero Delgadillo is a valid write-in candidate, who has submitted a write-in nomination form and a financial disclosure statement.

Mr. Rains said having a very qualified write-in candidate makes his decision a little easier — this will allow the voters to have a choice in this election.

Mr. Rains made a public statement on his candidate Facebook page:

“My family and I agreed that the treatment and recovery time will be too great to move forward with the election. We do not feel that I would be able to give the voters of the Pine District the attention they deserve … I would like to thank my family for their support. Especially my son and sister. I would also like to thank my work friends, especially my boss. And I would like to thank my neighborhood friends, especially Jim and Pastor Gene.

Most importantly, I would like to thank the voters of the Pine District. Your support has been overwhelming. You have been kind and encouraging. Many of you have invited me into your homes and shared your ideas and concerns.

Peoria is a great city, in a great state, in the greatest country on earth. Our mayor and city council are world class public servants. We are a great community due in no small part to their efforts.

In parting, I would like to encourage you to get involved. Go to city council meetings. Sign up for city events. Talk with your neighbors. Run for public office. Maybe you are the next city council member!!! Citizen representation.”

Pine District election

First day to cast an early ballot: July 31, 2019

Last day to request an early ballot to be mailed: 5 p.m., Aug.16, 2019

Primary election: Aug. 27, 2019