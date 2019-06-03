Peoria residents, businesses to see water rate increase effective this summer

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

Peoria residents and businesses will experience an incremental increase in their overall water rates this year, effective July 1.

The Peoria City Council approved a total rate increase of 2.27% for 2019-20 — an increase of $1.84 per month for the average customer, as well as 2.73% in 2020-21 — an increase of $2.26 per month for the average customer.

In this case, the average customer is a user with a ¾ inch meter and 10,000 gallons of water usage per month.

These utilities include water, sewer, storm water and solid waste.

“It is important to know that none of these funds go to anything except water and waste water operations,” Mayor Cathy Carlat said. “No one wants to raise rates now or ever. I wish we never had to. I wish that all costs would decrease every year instead of rise every year, but we have to pay our utilities just like everyone else, so we must keep up with the increased expenditures.”

The city is projecting more than $200 million in water and sewer infrastructure costs over the next five years.

Finance and Budget Director Sonia Andrews said costs are expected to rise for many system needs such as materials, supplies and Central Arizona Project water.

Due to these needs, she said, revenues for water and sewer will need to increase by about 1 percent, resulting in residents’ water rates for this part of their bill to increase 1.1% for Fiscal Year 2019-20 and 1.6% for 2020-21.

Much of this is expected to go to the expansion of Peoria’s water treatment plants needed for growth capacity.

Due to landfill rate increases, fuel and maintenance costs for the city’s fleet system and a major shift in the recycling market, residential and commercial customers will experience a 6% increase to the solid waste section of their bills, a financial impact of less than a dollar.

Lastly, residents’ storm water service fee will increase from $1 to $1.50 a month, over two years, which will maintain increasing assets and increased maintenance costs.

This fee goes to maintaining all the city’s catch basins, dry wells, culverts, major channels and other infrastructure. It also includes the service of inspecting and resolving issues such as clogs, sediments, standing water and maintaining aesthetics such as landscaping along major channels.

This fee has not increased since 2008.

Peoria sets water rates based on customer class, meter size and usage. There is a base charge by meter size, so the larger the meter the higher the charge. There is also a usage charge based on how much water is used.

This rate structure helps the city ensure that customers who use less pay less, and customers who use more pay more. The sewer utility charge is based on winter water usage.

A portion of the funds will go to reclaimed water programs and conservation outreach.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at 623-876-3697 or phaldiman@newszap.com.