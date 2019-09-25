Peoria police department receives $160K in grants

Funds for enforcement, education efforts

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

The Peoria Police Department will receive four grants totaling $160,636 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for various enforcement and education efforts.

The grant funding will go to the following four areas: DUI/impaired driving enforcement; pedestrian and bicycle safety enforcement and education; selective traffic enforcement programs; and motorcycle safety training and education.

These grants provide funding through September 2020, and funds overtime in all four areas.

This will be the 16th consecutive year the Peoria Police Department has received grant funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Police Chief Art Miller said the grants help bolster traffic education and enforcement efforts throughout the city.

“This great partnership with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety allows the men and women of the Peoria Police Department to focus on prevention, education and enforcement of our traffic laws, which helps ensure the safety of all residents who live in or visit Peoria,” he said.

Funding in the amount of $80,000 has been provided to support personnel services to enhance DUI/impaired driving enforcement throughout the city of Peoria. The funds will allow personnel to conduct intensive patrols during certain holidays and special events where there is an increase of alcohol consumption, as well as continue participation in multi-agency DUI task force operations.

Funding in the amount of $32,519 has been provided to support personnel services and to buy supplies for pedestrian and bicycle safety enforcement and education throughout Peoria. This funding includes back-to-school and school bus zone enforcement projects, partnering with the Peoria Unified School District to identify school bus loading and passing violations, and having bike rodeos throughout the year.

Funding in the amount of $35,000 has been provided to support personnel services to enhance STEP enforcement throughout the city. Traffic services and speed control are the focus of these STEP programs.

Funding in the amount of $13,117 has been provided to support personnel services to enhance motorcycle safety training and education throughout Peoria. This funding will allow personnel to educate novice and experienced riders about inherent safety concerns surrounding the operation of motorcycles. This will be done by providing classroom and hands-on instruction to motorcycle operators in a controlled environment.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at 623-876-3697, phaldiman@newszap.com, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.