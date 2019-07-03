Peoria is going full LED, estimated $200K saving annually

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

Peoria is about to get a little greener, and brighter.

The city will soon begin converting its high pressure sodium street lights to more efficient LED light technology.

The roll-out is expected to save the city an estimated $200,000 annually, an estimated 10-year savings offset. The plan also includes a 10-year warranty on fixtures.

Mayor Cathy Carlat said this raises the bar in Peoria.

“I, for one, really like the idea of $200,000 a year savings, and moving to something that is much more sustainable and a smarter avenue for lighting our streets,” she said.

The conversion is expected to be complete within a year.

Peoria City Council approved $1.4 million to WESCO Distributions for the LED streetlight fixtures, and $247,132 to contractor RedHawk Corporation for installation.

Public Works Deputy Director Rhonda Humbles said there are 16,150 light poles in Peoria, and under the program, 3,250 arterial streetlights, as well as 1,200 fixtures on designated collector roads will be converted.

Arterials are major streets such as Bell Rood or 83rd Avenue, and collectors are streets such as Acoma Drive and Sweetwater Avenue.

Additionally, worn or deteriorated poles will be replaced.

Ms. Humbles said the arterials will be 100% converted to LED upon completion of this project, which should begin around September, and is expected to take about seven to nine months.

Once the conversion is complete, the city plans to continue a conversion strategy for the remaining high pressure sodium lights.

Aside from the initiative, nearly 500 streetlights have already been replaced by LEDs.

She said the initiative is part of Peoria’s sustainability effort to reduce the city’s impact on the environment through energy conservation.

As a part of this initiative, a citywide audit to inspect each streetlight determined the number and type of fixtures needed to complete this project and reconcile the city’s records with the power utilities.

This did not include lights in gated or private communities.

During the audit, information was collected for each pole – location, power source and power supplier, such as Arizona Public Service or Salt River Project.

As a result, the Peoria Public Works Department, streets division staff determined replacing high pressure sodium bulbs with LED bulbs on all arterial roadways in Peoria would be a cost effective endeavor.

Ms. Humbles said LED street lights are clearer and brighter. They direct more light toward the sidewalk and street, and less light into private properties, she said. They are dark-sky friendly and last longer – 10 years versus seven for high pressure sodium lights, according to documents.

“An LED light is generally clearer and brighter,” Ms. Humbles said. “It has a crisp downward illumination on the road, whereas high pressure sodium lights are somewhat fuzzy, scattered and yellow.”

Philip Haldiman can be reached at 623-876-3697, phaldiman@newszap.com, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.