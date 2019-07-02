Peoria adopts pension policy, target of 100% funding by 2036

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

Funding levels for public safety pensions are still in recovery after massive losses as a result of the Great Recession, but Peoria has adopted a funding policy they say will put the city on the road to recovery.

Peoria Police Department and Peoria Fire-Medical Department contributions for personnel with pensions are expected to go up about 40 percent over the next decade, according to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, which provides retirement benefits and programs to active members, retired members and surviving beneficiaries.

The police department has accrued nearly $63 million in unfunded liabilities — future debt with no savings set aside to pay for it — a funded status of about 52%.

The fire department had accrued about $34 million in unfunded liabilities, a funded status of about 66%.

Public safety pension costs are 8% of the general fund operating budget for Fiscal Year 2019.

Peoria CFO Sonia Andrews said although the city’s funding levels are not ideal, the more important point is that the issue is being addressed.

“Efforts have been made and we have a plan moving forward to improve funded levels,” she said.

The new policy is based on House Bill 2097, which was sponsored by Rep. David Livingston (R-Peoria) and adopted last year by the state legislature.

The law requires all municipalities approve a pension policy that addresses adequate assets, stable contributions, meet funding requirements and have a funded ratio target.

The bill also states municipalities must approve their policies by July 1, 2019.

Peoria approved their policy June 18.

Their policy states the city will contribute full annual required contributions and achieve a target of 100% funding by 2036.

Ms. Andrews said to reach the goal, the police department will contribute an estimated 43% of payroll, and fire-medical will contribute an estimated 34% of payroll.

This amounts to an annual contribution of $7 million for police and $5 million for fire-medical.

At these rates, she said, the contribution amount would increase each year as payroll costs increase.

Ms. Andrews said these pension cost rates are calculated by the plan actuary,

Based on their calculations — assuming no changes occur to other actuarial assumptions, and the rates are maintained — the city will achieve the 100% funding goal by 2036, she said.

“So within 18 years, we would like to reach 100% funded for both our police and fire plans …,” she said. “It will take some time to see the results of these efforts, but with these efforts and the funding policy, it will put us on a healthier funded status for our PSPRS.”

On July 1, 1968, the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) was established to provide a uniform, consistent and equitable statewide retirement program for Arizona’s public safety personnel. The system was hit hard in 2001, and years to follow due to investment losses with the Dot Com bubble, housing crisis and then the Great Recession.

PSPRS has been working toward ways to catch up, including such measures as the passage of Proposition 124 in May 2017, which restructured public safety pensions away from a permanent benefit increase system to a cost-of-living adjustment, capped at 2 percent annually.

Additionally, a tiered system was implemented, in which newer employees receive smaller pensions than those who were hired before them.

As each additional tier has been added, PSPRS’s asset classes have grown more diverse, said PSPRS Communications Director Christian Palmer.

He said the system now has a more diversified and less volatile portfolio as well as measures to curtail costs.

He said moving to a simple cost-of-living-adjustment method for increasing pensions was nothing short of critical for the longterm health of PSPRS and lowering expenses for employers. Still, he said, the reform is going to take time to start delivering substantial impacts on employer contribution rates.

The new law that Peoria and other cities have complied with is an improvement, he said.

“I think the impact of the law is that it helps local governments consider and understand the pension system from a long-term perspective,” Mr. Palmer said. “It moves the issue of unfunded pension liabilities from what could be an individual budget item to an active policy decision that results in a plan.”

Philip Haldiman can be reached at 623-876-3697, phaldiman@newszap.com, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.