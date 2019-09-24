Peoria 911 operators to get updated work digs, additional $81K needed

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

The Peoria police communications center — where the department receives 911 calls and operates 24 hours-a-day, 365 days-a-year — will get an update.

This will include replacement of police communications consoles, which are the focal point for dispatchers.

Spokesman Brandon Sheffert said the current console equipment is about 15 years old. They are breaking and are so old that replacement parts are no longer available, he said.

The city budgeted $334,102 for the project, but additional needs were identified since the initial request, and city council approved an extra $81,300 to complete the project.

He said that after further evaluation, several other items should be updated while installing the consoles in order to more efficiently complete the project and eliminate additional expense and future disruption to the center. Several reasons include:

City staff have chosen a U.S. based console manufacturer whose product is made fully of steel;

The project will replace all existing data cabling with the newest cable standard, including spares for growth;

The project will simplify the console configuration by using a central large LED display, in lieu of four separate monitors;

The new console layout requires new underfloor grounding and power extensions;

The project will be responsible for painting of the dispatch environment concurrent with the other trade work;

Contract labor will achieve full-time on-site monitoring of the construction during the console replacement.

Concurrent with the consoles project, carpet will be replaced by Public Works Facilities using current approved capital improvement funds.

The furniture for Peoria’s 911 communications specialists move horizontally and vertically to maximize ergonomic functionality in viewing the monitors and aligning the computer keyboard. The consoles will have storage drawers for office supplies and resource materials. The computers, cabling and telephone lines are housed under the floor and inside the furniture.

Mr. Sheffert said there will be a one-for-one replacement of the 14 workstations. Two are for supervisors, 10 for communications specialists and two are in the adjacent training area.

“We typically have one to two supervisors and four to eight dispatchers on the floor at one time, depending on call volume,” he said. “One change will be the placement of the two supervisor consoles. This will move to one end of the room, allowing full oversight of communications specialists in their assignments as call takers and police radio operators. The new room layout will enable improved coordination by line of sight between all that are working an event. We hope that this will improve our overall efficiency.”

