New Litchfield Park Planning Commission members added
Wigwam Boulevard in downtown Litchfield Park. [Mark Carlisle/Independent Newsmedia]
By Mark Carlisle
Independent Newsmedia
Vickilyn Alvey and Debra Lawrence were welcomed as new members to the Planning and Zoning Commission last month.
Vice chair Frank Ross will serve as the commission’s new chairman, succeeding David Ledyard. Commissioner Michael Faith will serve as vice chair. Commissioner Brian O’Connor was elected as the commission’s representative to serve on the Design Review Board.
The commission elected to continue to meet at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
Litchfield Park Planning Commission
