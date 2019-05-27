MCDOT to install curb on drain channel in Sun City

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Maricopa County Department of Transportation crews will complete work on a portion of the drainage channel on 99th Avenue.

The project was announced to the May 15 Sun City Home Owners Association Roads and Safety Committee meeting. It will put the finishing touches on repairs made to the canal last year.

In addition, the committee could hear progress by the fall on a study of traffic accidents in the community conducted by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The curbing project will install the six-inch extruded curb on each side of the canal between Lindgren Avenue and Union Hills Drive, according to Rainy Holloway, MCDOT spokeswoman. MCDOT crews put sprayed concrete walls on the canal in that same stretch of roadway to address erosion in the canal. The channel’s walls have been concrete from Bell Road to Grand Avenue for numerous years. The canal between Lindgren Avenue and Bell Road is covered.

The curbing project is expected to begin Tuesday, May 28 and last through mid-June.

“Depending on some factors, including weather, it could take longer, but we don’t anticipate it going into July,” Ms. Holloway said.

The curbs will protect the curb edge and provide a buffer for automobiles that stray toward the canal.

While work is being done, travel restrictions will be in place, according to Ms. Holloway. Work will occur during the day, and no weekend or night work is expected, she added.

Another MCDOT project to replace manhole overs on the south side of Union Hills Drive west from 107th Avenue continues and and is expected to be completed in early June, according to Ms. Holloway. There are no lane closures involved with this project.

“Drivers are asked to proceed with caution and watch for workers in the area,” Ms. Holloway said of both projects.

Accident study

MCSO officials are working on a traffic study that will focus on accidents in the community, according to Lt. Dave Schuminski, MCSO District 3.

He added Bell Road and 99th Avenue has the most accidents, and that has been the case for many years. He said the amount of traffic on the roadways there is a key factor.

“Almost all issues of traffic are related to growth in the area,” he said.

Sun City resident Jim Powell, who led the committee meeting May 15, said an area of concern for the group was Olive Avenue between 111th and 99th avenues. He pointed specifically to the Olive and 111th avenues intersection as one that experiences increasing numbers of accidents.

“When I started with MCSO, Olive Avenue was a two-lane road and it was not as close to the walls,” said Mr. Schuminski.

Mr. Powell also said there have been new complaints about drivers using Conestoga Drive as a cut-through to Union Hills Drive. The main concerns are drivers who make right turns on a red signal from Conestoga Drive to Union Hills Drive, although that is not allowed. At least two signs tell drivers the right turns are not allowed on red lights.

Mr. Schuminski said MCSO’s new traffic car went to the location this month, but did not stay long because MCDOT was conducting a traffic study there and the officer did not want to interfere in the study.

Committee meetings

The SCHOA Roads and Safety Committee meets 10 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month.

However, the May 15 meeting was the last before the panel recesses for the summer. There will be no meetings in June, July and August. The next meeting is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 in the meeting room at the SCHOA office, 10401 W. Coggins Drive.