MCDOT summer projects in Sun Cities area updated

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

The Sun City Home Owners Association Roads and Safety Committee is in recess for the summer but Maricopa County Department of Transportation officials have not been idle.

The SCHOA committee regularly meets monthly September-May and discusses roadway and traffic issues with MCDOT and Maricopa County officials. Other representatives on the committee include from Maricopa County Flood Control District, the Sun City Posse and the Sun City PRIDES. Arizona Department of Transportation officials participate in meetings when an agenda item concerns Grand Avenue.

The SCHOA Roads and Safety Committee will next meet 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 in the meeting room at the SCHOA office, 10401 W. Coggins Drive.

During the committee’s recess, Rainey Holloway, MCDOT communications branch manager, provided updates on several projects and issues discussed at previous committee meetings.

Some residents complained about right turns being made from Conestoga Drive to Union Hills Drive despite a “no turn on red” sign just south of the intersection. Committee members suggested installing a sign either on the traffic signal bar or on the north side of Union Hills Drive to alert drivers and eliminate the excuse they did not see the sign.

The intersection was observed and officials have not noticed any issues and the equipment at the intersection is functioning properly, according to Ms. Holloway. Crash data from the intersection was turned over to John Counts, traffic manager, who will look at the data to make a determination about the signing, she added.

Committee members also suggested pre-emptive equipment to be used by emergency service personnel be installed on traffic signals at 111th and Olive avenues due to higher vehicle volumes on 111th Avenue and recent accidents. Because the intersection is controlled by both city of Peoria and Maricopa County, different pre-emptive equipment is used, according to Jim Fox, Sun City fire marshal. He did not know whether dual equipment could be used on signal lights.

The committee and MCDOT officials will continue to study the issue at 111th and Olive avenues. However, MCDOT officials are working on a design for pre-emptive signals for the 111th and Grand avenue intersection traffic signals, primarily for use by fire and ambulance crews at Station 133, 13232 N. 111th Ave., Youngtown.

Committee members also asked about signs in medians on Sun City roadways as they present sight line and driver distraction issues.

According to the county sign ordinance, “…no sign may be placed within the street right-of-way, clear zone distance and sight visibility triangle or any location where such signs presents a traffic hazard or otherwise poses a threat to the traffic or pedestrian safety.” Enforcement is an MCSO or Maricopa County’s Planning and Development zoning inspector responsibility, according to Ms. Holloway.

To report a violation, call 602-506-3301 or visit maricopa.gov/FormCenter/Regulatory-Planning-Development-15/Report-a-Code-Violation-81.