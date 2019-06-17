Maricopa County supervisors set to vote on budget

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will vote on final approval of its fiscal year 2020 budget during a public hearing 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 24 in the Board of Supervisors’ conference room, 301 W. Jefferson, Phoenix.

The board, which also governs the Flood Control, Library, and Stadium districts, adopted a tentative budget of $2.57 billion last month. Before the final budget vote, the public will have the opportunity to comment on the fiscal year 2020 budget that keeps the tax rate the same.

The board does not control property values, but as the economy grows, property values increase and some property owners may pay more in taxes as a result.

The “Truth in Taxation” hearing is required by law and provides Maricopa County taxpayers the opportunity to voice their opinion about budget proposals. Budget features for for fiscal year 2020 include primary property tax increase of $23,799,072, or 4.2%, which would raise primary property taxes on a $100,000 home from $134.44 to $140.09; secondary property tax for the flood control district increase of $3,383,616, or 5.1%, which would increase secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home from $17.05 to $17.92; and secondary property tax increase for the library district of $926,690, or 4.1%, which would increase secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home from $5.34 to $5.56.

In accordance with State statute, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will meet at a future date to vote on the final tax levy proposal. That meeting is scheduled Monday, Aug. 19.

Historically, Maricopa County receives 11 cents of every dollar paid in property taxes. The county’s tax levy in fiscal year 2020 is $140.5 million below the maximum amount allowed by state law, meaning the county collects less in taxes than it could.