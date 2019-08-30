Making more room at Sun City Fire and Medical District

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Visitors to the Sun City Fire District board meetings will find in a few months a larger room and a more comfortable setting.

The board approved, during its Aug. 20 meeting, spending about $145,000 to remodel the main meeting room at the district headquarters, 18602 N. 99th Ave. Board members also gave the affirmative nod to spend up to $70,000 for furnishings and equipment for the renovated room. In addition, an outdoor storage unit will be added to the eastern exterior of the building.

“This expansion would help in a couple different ways,” said Ron Deadman, Sun City fire chief.

The room renovation will add about one-third more space, but will not change the exterior of the building. The expansion will be accomplished by eliminating a closet and a small portion of an office on the north side of the room and extending it on the east end, according to Mr. Deadman. The extension will eliminate a back hallway and portions of two other offices. It will also eliminate an exit door.

Part of the reason for the planned exterior storage, which will be located under an existing roof overhang, is the room expansion will also eliminate existing storage for child seats, according to Jim Fox, Sun City fire marshal. These seats will be stored in the new exterior unit, he added.

The renovation is planned to also include a television monitor on the east end, and possibly the west end, to allow meeting participants to see illustrations used during meetings. The cramped conditions of the meeting room now allows fewer occupants and is configured for meetings so that attendees are sitting at an angle to the board and the projection screen on the north wall. With the planned monitors, the audience will see one behind the board and board members will see one on the opposite wall — or board members would have smaller monitors at their table.

Final costs were not established with a contractor, but the board approved an estimated cost of $144,271.

In addition to board meetings, the room is used for training sessions. In its present state, the room is too small and does not have adequate furnishings for training, according to Mr. Fox.

“With some trainings, people are crowded around the back counter because there are not enough tables, mostly because we don’t have the room for them as the room is now,” he said.

When renovated the room will accommodate removable individual seats, as it does now, to allow for different configurations, Mr. Fox explained.

While no work scheduled was set by press time, the renovation could force a change of location for the board’s next regular meeting, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. The actual location will be listed on the meeting posting, according to Mr. Deadman.

El Mirage agreement

The Sun City fire board approved an agreement of discretionary aid to El Mirage.

Under the automatic aid system in the Valley, Sun City Fire and Medical Department responds to emergency calls for an ambulance outside the district. However, if Sun City units respond to a community that has a service contract with another ambulance provider, the Sun City department gets no reimbursement for the activity.

That is why fire department officials have aid agreements with other communities.

“These agreements facilitate the ability to collect funds from other communities if their contracted service cannot respond,” Mr. Deadman said.

Sun City already has funding aid agreements with Surprise, North County Fire and Medical District and Daisy Mountain Fire District. Mr. Deadman said officials are working on a similar agreement between SCFMD and Peoria.