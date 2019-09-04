Litchfield Park leaders attend League of Arizona Cities and Towns conference

More than 1,000 city and town officials, legislators, business leaders and guests from across the state gathered in Tucson last month for the League of Arizona Cities and Towns Annual Conference.

Representing Litchfield Park at the conference were Mayor Thomas Schoaf, Vice Mayor Paul Faith, city councilwomen Ann Donahue and Lisa Brainard Watson and City Manager Bill Stephens.

“This conference, held in late August each year, is a unique program and opportunity for local officials to meet, get training and updates on laws as well as establish best practices designed to help Arizona municipalities be more effective and efficient in managing their respective cities and towns and gain input from our state legislative representatives and officials,” Mr. Schoaf said. “This is where we can share our experiences, concerns, problem-solving ideas and benchmark from other best practices. The Annual Conference is the perfect venue to gather with the leadership of the 90 other cities and towns, to build stronger relationships and gain insight and understanding of commonly shared issues.”

2019 League Conference highlights included:

An opening general session on Wednesday, August 21, which included a keynote address; the president’s report; and the annual Parade of Flags, highlighting Arizona’s cities and towns. Speakers for this session were:

Maricopa Mayor and League President Christian Price

City of Tucson Host Mayor Jonathan Rothschild

The University of Arizona President Robert Robbins

National League of Cities First Vice President and Los Angeles Councilmember Joe Buscaino

Keynote speaker and author John O’Leary

The annual luncheon featured:

Address from Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Address from US Senator for Arizona Kyrsten Sinema

Presentation of the 2019 League Legislative Awards, honoring local government supporters from the state legislature.

Presentation of the 2019 League Service Award Winners, honoring mayors and council members who have served in office for eight, 12, 16, 20 years and more.

The 14th Annual Youth Program welcomed nearly 200 youth delegates from cities and towns throughout the state. Delegates participated in sessions and activities planned specifically for youth interested in local government. They also had opportunities to interact with local elected officials, network with other youth delegates and learn about issues and challenges facing Arizona.

More than 25 educational sessions on topics ranging from fundamentals of local government such as council-manager relations and legislative issues, to sessions on water, recycling, economic development, Census 2020, public universities and short-term rentals.

Click here for a full list of sessions and other conference events.

In addition to the many educational sessions and networking events at the conference, mayors and council members from across the state met during the event to develop resolutions for the League’s Municipal Policy Statement. The policy statement represents the collective interests of cities and towns statewide and will guide the League of Arizona Cities and Town’s lobbying efforts during the upcoming legislative session that begins in January 2020.

Next year’s League conference will be held in Glendale, August 31 – September 3, 2020.

About the League

The League of Arizona Cities and Towns is a voluntary association of incorporated cities and towns in the state of Arizona. It provides policy and legislative advocacy, information and inquiry services, along with publications and educational programs to strengthen the quality and efficiency of municipal government. It was founded in 1937 to serve the interests of cities and towns and to preserve the principles of home rule and local determination. For more information, visit www.azleague.org.