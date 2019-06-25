Glendale spends $4.2 million for bus routes into Phoenix

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Glendale City Council agreed to spend $4.2 million to Phoenix for continued service of bus routes from Glendale into Phoenix.

Phoenix estimates the costs of the route services will be about $5 million, offset by nearly $800,000 in anticipated fare revenue. Glendale will pay the difference of $4.2 million, which will be paid from the Glendale Onboard (GO) program, a transportation fund approved by voters in 2001.

The cost of the routes increased by 9% from the previous fiscal year. The increase is due to an anticipated decrease in federal funding for preventative maintenance and that ridership fell short of projections in the last year, hurting fare revenues. If ridership numbers were to rebound, Glendale’s cost could be lower than the projected $4.2 million.

The routes are 51, along 51st Avenue, 59 (59th Avenue), 60 (Bethany Home Road), 67 (67th Avenue), 80 (Northern Avenue), 83 (83rd Avenue), 90 (Olive Avenue), 138 (Thunderbird Road), 170 (Bell Road) and 186 (Union Hills Drive).