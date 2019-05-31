Glendale promotes Budget & Finance Director Vicki Rios to assistant city manager

Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps has promoted Vicki Rios from budget and finance director to be the city’s new assistant city manager.

She will serve alongside Glendale’s other assistant city manager, Chris Anaradian.

“Vicki has consistently demonstrated that she has the expertise, values and leadership needed to help lead Glendale,” Mr. Phelps said. “She is a strategic leader with a wealth of experience managing complex departments and projects within large organizations and we are fortunate to have her as part of our Glendale team.”

Ms. Rios replaces Tom Duensing, who left Glendale in February. Mr. Duensing had worked for Glendale since 2013. Rob Sweeney filled the role as interim assistant manager after Mr. Duensing left.

As assistant city manager, Ms. Rios will lead five major city departments: Community Services, Human Resources, Innovation and Technology, Public Facilities, Recreation & Special Events and Budget and Finance. She will manage a $119 million budget and 272 full-time employees.

Mr. Rios joined the city of Glendale in December 2013 with over 20 years of professional budget and finance experience. She has served as the city’s budget and finance director since May 2015. In that role, she oversaw the successful implementation of the city’s new enterprise-wide finance and human resources system. Prior to Glendale, she was the deputy finance director over the Tax and Licensing Division for the city of Phoenix.

“I am honored for this opportunity to continue to serve the city I live in and love,” Mr. Rios said “It’s an exciting time to be a part of this organization and I am looking forward to working with the City Manager, City Council, our amazing employees and the residents of Glendale to continue to improve the lives of the people we serve.”

Ms. Rios has a Bachelor of Science degree from University of California, Irvine as well as a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Accountancy and a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member and past president of the Government Finance Officers’ Association of Arizona. Rios has been a Glendale resident for 34 years. She and her husband Rafael have been married for 38 years. They have 4 children and 8 grandchildren.

Editor’s note: The above was republished from a city of Glendale news release.