Glendale Planning Commission to consider sober living home regulations, medical pot dispensary restrictions Thursday

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

In it’s 6 p.m. meeting Thursday, the Glendale Planning Commission will consider adding regulations for sober living homes and consider adding to the list of establishments any new medical marijuana facilities are required to separate from by at least a quarter mile.

Planning commission meeting are open to the public and take place in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 5850 W. Glendale Ave.

Thursday the commission will also consider a zoning amendment for a proposed 9.5-acre mixed-use infill project, a general plan and zoning amendment for a proposed 208-home residential project and a zoning amendment to change a quarter-acre parcel from agricultural use to industrial use.

Sober living homes

Glendale plans to add regulations around sober living homes while it waits for a statewide policy, which is planned but could take as long as June 2020 to go into effect.

The ordinance would require sober living homes to register with the city, have its staff background checked and adhere to rules laid out by the city meant to protect the health and safety of the residents as well as neighbors to the homes.

Medical marijuana restrictions

Medical marijuana dispensary are currently required to be separated by at least a quarter mile from all schools. The commission is considering adding types of establishments to the list dispensaries must be buffered from to include any child care businesses — such as preschools, nursery schools, kinder care, pre-kindergartens and day care facilities — public libraries, public parks and residential substance abuse treatment facilities, sober living home or other drug or alcohol rehabilitation facility.

This change was a City Council item of special interest from Sahuaro District Councilman Ray Malnar.

53rd and Bell infill project

The commission will consider a zoning amendment for an infill site at the southwest corner of 53rd Avenue and Bell Road. The 9.5-acre site is planned for mixed uses which could include commercial, storage and apartments.

The site is surrounded by commercial uses and is across Bell Road from a shopping center anchored by Kohl’s.

The Village at Olive Marketplace

The commission will consider a general plan and zoning amendment for a proposed apartment complex at the southeast corner of 53rd and Olive Avenues.

The request, made by Empire Residential Community wants to change the general plan designation and zoning designation from commercial to residential. The proposed complex, to be called the Village at Olive Marketplace, plans 208 apartments on the 17.4-acre site.

The site is bordered by houses to the west and north, a small area of farmland to the south and commercial uses to the east. Directly east of the site is a Dignity Health General Hospital.

Agricultural to industrial

The commission will consider a zoning amendment to change a small area of an industrial site at 7407 N. New River Road from agricultural to industrial zoning.

The rest of the site was part of a general plan and zoning amendment approved by the planning commission and City Council last year. City staff’s report said the quarter-acre site to be considered Thursday was mistakenly left out of last year’s request.

The quarter-mile site is its own zoning parcel because it used to contain a well under the previous owner.