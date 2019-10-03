Glendale Planning Commission to consider home development, used car lot in Thursday meeting

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

The Glendale Planning Commission will consider a request regarding a proposed housing development and a proposed used car lot in its meeting 6 p.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers, 5850 W. Glendale Ave.

Planning commission meetings can be viewed live on channel 11 or online here.

Click here and select “Planning Commission” from the drop-down menu to view the meeting afterward or to view the meeting’s agenda.

Housing development

The commission is reconsidering general plan and zoning changes for a proposed housing development on a 10-acre lot at the southwest corner of Citrus Way and 67th Avenue. The commission approved the applicant’s original general plan and zoning changes in August but the applicant, Genica Group of Companies, has revised the plans and is seeking re-approval. The revised plans state that house lots would cover 55% of the property rather than 45% as the original application stated.

The requested changes aim to create far less dense housing then the city had originally planned for the site. The existing general plan designation allowed for 12-20 dwelling units per acre — apartments, essentially. The request called for the density to be changed to 3.5-5 dwelling units per acre, or single-family homes.

Used car lot

Car Nation LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to sell used cars on a 0.4-acre property at the northwest corner of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. The site used to be a Circle K gas station and mini-mart. Under the proposal, used cars would be sold both at the lot and online. The existing single-story building would be renovated for Car Nation’s business, but no new construction is proposed for the site.

City staff has recommended approval of the Conditional Use Permit with stipulations, including paying for improvements to the adjacent streets and submitting specific design plans to the city, such as cosmetic changes to the building exterior, including paint colors.