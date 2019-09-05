Glendale Planning Commission to consider 2 small shopping centers in Thursday meeting

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

In its 6 p.m. meeting Thursday, the Glendale Planning Commission will consider rezoning cases for two small shopping centers on either side of town.

Planning commission meeting are open to the public and take place in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 5850 W. Glendale Ave. The meeting can be viewed live on channel 11 or at glendaleaz.com/video.

Click here and select “Planning Commission” from the drop-down menu to view the meeting afterward or to view the meeting’s agenda.

The commission will also consider a conditional use permit for a drive-thru ATM at a USAA bank at 51st and Olive Avenues. Though it originally planned to consider regulations around sober living homes in Glendale, action on that topic has again been postponed.

53rd and Bell infill project

The commission will consider a zoning amendment for an infill site at the southwest corner of 53rd Avenue and Bell Road. The 9.5-acre site is planned for mixed uses which could include commercial, storage and apartments.

The site is surrounded by commercial uses and is across Bell Road from a shopping center anchored by Kohl’s.

The site is a portion of the former Honeywell campus.

City staff recommends approval of the request with stipulations.

83rd and Camelback project

On the south side of town, an 11.3-acre property at the northwest corner of 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road will go before the commission for a proposed zoning change.

The change would allow for more commercial uses to the largely undeveloped site, which only has 1.9 acres on the corner occupied by an emergency care facility.

The proposed center is planned to be anchored by an EOS Fitness gym with seven pads surrounding it for future development. Part of the zoning changes would remove restrictions on how many free-standing buildings of 10,000 square feet or more are allowed on the site.

The changes would also allow for more service-related uses “since many retail uses are quickly being replaced by e-commerce,” as city staff’s report states. Because the site is surrounded by residential neighborhoods on three sides, the applicant for the property, Eric Gerster with Sustainability Engineering Group LLC, “believed it would be more beneficial to craft a PAD (planned area development) that allowed flexibility…by including a variety of commercial uses that will serve the needs of the nearby residents and surrounding neighborhoods,” according to staff’s report.

City staff recommends approval of the request with stipulations.

Sober living homes

Glendale plans to add regulations around sober living homes while it waits for a statewide policy, which is planned but could take as long as June 2020 to go into effect.

The item was first on the planning commission’s agenda in June but has been postponed three times. City documents say city staff requested the item be tabled until next month.

The ordinance would require sober living homes to register with the city, have its staff background checked and adhere to rules laid out by the city meant to protect the health and safety of the residents as well as neighbors to the homes.

The proposed change was suggested by Cholla District Councilwoman Lauren Tolmachoff.

Read more here: