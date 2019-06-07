Glendale Planning Commission postpones consideration of sober living home regulations, 53rd & Bell infill project

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Glendale’s Planning Commission postponed discussion and vote on two items to Aug. 1 during its meeting Thursday.

The commission was scheduled to consider adding new city regulations around sober living homes and to consider a zoning amendment for a commercial and residential infill at 53rd Avenue and Bell Road. Both topics were continued to the commission’s next meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 in the City Council Chambers in City Hall, 5850 W. Glendale Ave. The planning commission normally meets on the first Thursday of each month, but it is on recess in July, as is City Council.

Sober living homes

Glendale plans to add regulations around sober living homes while it waits for a statewide policy, which is planned but could take as long as June 2020 to go into effect.

The ordinance would require sober living homes to register with the city, have its staff background checked and adhere to rules laid out by the city meant to protect the health and safety of the residents as well as neighbors to the homes.

The proposed change was suggested by Cholla District Councilwoman Lauren Tolmachoff.

53rd and Bell infill project

The commission will consider a zoning amendment for an infill site at the southwest corner of 53rd Avenue and Bell Road. The 9.5-acre site is planned for mixed uses which could include commercial, storage and apartments.

The site is surrounded by commercial uses and is across Bell Road from a shopping center anchored by Kohl’s.

The applicant for the zoning change is Ed Bull from the law firm Burch & Cracchiolo, P.A., representing Bell 53rd LLC.