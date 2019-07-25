Glendale names August Drowning Awareness Month

City Council named August 2019 Drowning Impact Awareness Month in a June meeting. The proclamation of the month is in coordination with efforts to reduce drowning rates by the Glendale Fire Department, the Glendale Parks and Recreation Department, Banner Cardon Children’s Hospital, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the Drowning Prevention of Arizona and the city’s water safety and swimming lesson programs.

Drowning Impact Awareness Month is part of the drowning prevention community outreach program through the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, a statewide effort to promote awareness of childhood drowning. In 2018, in Maricopa and Pinal Counties, there were a total of 161 water related incidents resulting in 52 deaths of which 18 were children. In 2018, in Glendale, there was a total of three water related incidents which resulted in one child death.

Drowning Impact Awareness Month is Arizona’s largest collaborative effort to prevent drowning. Purple ribbons can be worn to remember those impacted by child drowning and as a reminder to practice water safety and learn to swim. Water safety information will be provided at water safety presentations and at both City of Glendale pools. Throughout the month of August and year-round, Glendale fire will be available to give water safety presentations, drowning prevention and water safety information.