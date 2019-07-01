Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers elected as MAG vice chair, MAG Transportation chair

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers was elected to two leadership position in the Maricopa Association of Governments. Mayor Weiers is now the vice chair of MAG and the chair of MAG’s Transportation Policy Committee

Developing a transportation plan that will serve the Maricopa region for the next 20 years is a primary goal of the new chair of MAG.

At its Annual Meeting, the MAG Regional Council elected Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell to lead the organization as Chair over the coming year. Other officers selected include Mayor Weiers as vice chair and Mesa Mayor John Giles as treasurer.

At-large members include Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Tolleson Mayor Anna Tovar and Avondale Mayor Kenneth Weise.

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney will serve on the Executive Committee as past chair.

As he accepted the gavel, Mr. Mitchell said a major focus will be on development of the next long-range transportation plan.

“I believe we have a great opportunity, as we move toward a new regional transportation plan, to serve as champions for the extension of Prop 400,” he said.

Other priorities for the year ahead will be to build upon the work of MAG on issues of homelessness, domestic violence and aging.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Weiers was elected chair of the MAG Transportation Policy Committee, and Ms. Gallego was elected vice chair.

Officers are elected for one-year terms. Mr. Mitchell will lead the organization for the next year and will preside over the MAG Executive Committee. The Executive Committee serves as MAG’s finance committee and holds many administrative responsibilities, like amendments to the budget and contract selections.

MAG is a Council of Governments and Metropolitan Planning Organization that provides a regional forum for discussion, analysis, and resolution of regional issues, including transportation, air quality, economic development and human services. MAG prepares the 20-year Long Range Transportation Plan and 5-year Transportation Improvement Program for the region.