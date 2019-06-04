Glendale law change seeks to hide cell towers

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

A Glendale law change last week seeks to make cell towers less visible to the public.

The zoning change, passed by a 6-0 City Council vote, bans non-disguised cell towers from certain types of commercial zoning and extends the required separation of towers from residential properties.

Cell towers facilitate the signal reception of cell phones and other wireless communication devices like TVs and radios. Glendale last changed its zoning laws relating to cell towers in 2002. City staff noted that since that change 17 years ago, cellular communication technology has advanced drastically and both state and federal laws regarding cell towers have changed.

Glendale’s zoning text change also creates new definitions regarding cell towers. A concealed tower is a tower fully integrated into a structure such as a clock tower, chimney or spire and is entirely out of view. A disguised cell tower is a tower camouflaged to look like a tree, cactus or attached to a water tower, athletic field light tower or streetlights. A visible tower is not concealed or disguised in any way.

Under the new change, concealed and disguised towers can be up to 65 feet tall, unless two towers exist on the same site, in which case they can each be 80 feet tall. Visible towers can be taller, up to 85 feet, “because they’re in commercial or industrial districts and not in residential areas,” said Planning Administrator David Williams.

Concealed and disguised towers are permitted in all zoning districts, but disguised towers must be set back at least 150 feet from any neighboring properties zoned for residential uses; however, that distance can be reduced to 50 feet if a conditional use permit is approved by the planning commission. Visible towers must be set back at least 300 feet from residential properties.

Under the prior zoning, all towers were required to be set back twice the tower’s height from residential properties.

Glendale’s law change was modeled after Phoenix’s laws regarding cell towers. City Council added a change during its workshop prior to the voting meeting Tuesday, May 28, banning visible towers from C-1 (neighborhood commercial), C-2 (general commercial), SC (shopping center) and NSC (neighborhood shopping center).

Three public meetings were held: Tuesday, April 30 at Greenbriar Elementary School, Thursday, May 2 at the Glendale Adult Center and Saturday, May 4 at Desert Mirage Elementary School. Mr. Williams said only three residents in total attended the meetings and none had strong opinions on the law change.