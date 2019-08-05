Glendale hosts public meeting Wednesday on proposed sale of cemetery Join Ocotillo District Councilman Jamie Aldama for a community meeting 6-8 p.m. Wednesday on the proposed sale of the Glendale Memorial Park Cemetery. The meeting will be held at the Glendale Women’s Club, 7032 N. 56th Ave. Mr. Aldama realizes that this cemetery holds both personal and historic significance and wants to provide residents a chance to learn more about the process. Mr. Aldama and city of Glendale staff will be on hand to answer questions from residents. What: Community Meeting – Proposed Sale of the Glendale Memorial Park Cemetery Where: Glendale Women’s Club, 7032 N. 56th Ave. When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7

