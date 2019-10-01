Glendale hosts HOA Academy in October

First class is Tuesday, Oct. 8

The city of Glendale will continue its partnership with Mulcahy Law Firm, P.C. again this year, as the 2019 HOA Academy kicks off this Fall with four classes next month at the Glendale Adult Center, 5970 W. Brown Street. This resource provides Glendale residents and leaders in surrounding HOA communities an opportunity to learn more about relevant issues facing today’s neighborhoods.

The city hopes to help build a knowledge base and provide residents with answers from subject matter experts through this informative and free program.

Top HOA related concerns will be covered in this series of classes, which take place Tuesday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m. in October.

HOA Academy schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 — Turning Around a Dysfunctional Association

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 — HOA Communication & Social Media

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 — Life Balance 101: Tips for Board Members on How to Survive Your Time on the Board

Tuesday, Oct. 29 — Let’s Get Along! Association Boards and Owners Can Work Together!

Registration is required because a limited number of seats are available. Glendale residents can participate in the HOA Academy for free and residents of surrounding communities can attend for a $20.00 fee.

For more information on the HOA Academy contact the city of Glendale Community Services at 623-930-2663. Registration for the series can be completed online here.