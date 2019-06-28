Glendale city offices closed July 4

City of Glendale offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

All residential garbage, recycling and bulk trash collection services will take place as usual on all regularly scheduled collection days throughout the holiday week; however, the Glendale Municipal Landfill and the Solid Waste customer service offices will be closed on July 4, in observance of the holiday. Call 623-930-2660 for more information.

Valley Metro buses will run on a Sunday schedule on July 4. GUS 1 will also operate on a Sunday schedule July 4, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. GUS 2 and 3 will not be running on the holiday. For Dial-a-Ride service on July 4, reservations must be made in advance by noon on Wednesday July 3. Reservations can be made by calling Glendale’s Transit Services at 623-930-3500. There will be no Dial-a-Ride same-day service on July 4. ADA service will be available based on a Sunday fixed route schedule. For ADA service on July 4, reservations must be made in advance by 5 p.m. on Wednesday July 3. ADA reservations can be made by calling Glendale’s Transit ADA Services at 623-930-3515.

The Glendale Municipal Airport will remain open during the holiday; however, the airport’s administrative offices will be closed.

All Glendale Public Libraries and the Visit Glendale offices will be closed on July 4.

The Foothills Recreation and Aquatics Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4. The aquatics facilities at both the Foothills Recreation and Aquatics Center and the Rose Lane Aquatics Center will be open from 1-5 p.m. on July 4. The Glendale Adult Center will be closed July 4, in observance of the holiday.

The Thunderbird Conservation Park will close early at 3 p.m. on both Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4, due to fire dangers in and around the park. For more information about Parks and Recreation services and programs, call 623-930-2820.

