Glendale City Council starts process to review their pay

Change would require voter approval

Glendale City Council members have created a committee to review their own salaries and consider revising the process for changing council pay.

The committee, to be made of five members who cannot be city staff or elected officials, will present a suggestion to council, which can then decide to accept, reject or modify the suggestion before sending it to the ballot at the next election for voter approval. If voters approve, the salary change would be implemented immediately after the election.

Mayor Jerry Weiers makes $48,000 per year and each of the other council members make $34,000 per year in what are meant to be part-time jobs. Many on council say the job requires more hours than a typical part-time job.

“I spend well over 40 hours a week doing this,” said Cholla District Councilwoman Lauren Tolmachoff, adding that even during July’s council recess she has obligations every day.

Most council members also have other jobs outside of council.

The committee established will not only review the pay of the current council but consider changing the way council pay is adjusted in the future.

Sahuaro District Councilman Ray Malnar suggested reviewing council pay, noting the last time Council pay was reviewed was in 2006. Mr. Malnar said there should be an automatic policy to trigger a review rather than requiring a council member bring it up.

“I feel like we lack a process,” Mr. Malnar said. “There’s no automatic process for it to happen. And so if I hadn’t said something, this would go on until someone said something. And I believe there should be some sort of mechanism within the charter that says every so many years — or however (many years) this council decides, that there is a committee that is formed that then reviews this process or some other process that this council decides to move forward on.”

Barrel District Councilman Bart Turner suggested rather than installing a system to trigger an automatic review, under which a new committee must be formed, to instead automatically adjust council pay as Glendale’s economy changes. He gave the example of a system where Council pay is indexed to the average household in Glendale and adjusted every two to four years as that average household income changes.

“If the average income in Glendale was increasing, then the council would get that increase as well,” Mr. Turner said. “That way we’re not having to go through this whole blue-ribbon committee process and all of that. We just basically get it indexed, automated and as our community prospers, so shall its council.”

Ms. Tolmachoff suggested other metrics to consider linking council pay to in a format like this could be minimum wage or the Consumer Price Index.

Any change to the pay review process the committee might recommend must be approved by council and then approved by voters, alongside any change to the current pay rate.

Glendale’s Council salary amounts are the highest among West Valley lawmakers. In comparison, Peoria’s mayor and council make $32,904 and $21,936, respectively.

Glendale is also the largest city in the West Valley; it’s population of about 245,000 is about 90,000 more than Peoria. Glendale’s council salaries pale in comparison to those of Phoenix, a city of over 1.6 million, where the mayor makes nearly $90,000 and council members make over $60,000.

Higher population does not always equate to higher lawmaker pay, however. Surprise’s mayor is paid more than Peoria’s mayor despite governing about 32,000 fewer people.

“I do think that salary increases are justifiable,” said Mayor Jerry Weiers. “I think this council’s done an incredible job, but it’s having somebody make a recommendation what is fair for this city, for the taxpayers and for us that serve. Whatever they come up with, I’ll honor. I certainly love serving, I think all of us do. This is probably the hardest, most dedicated council that I’ve ever seen.”

Ms. Tolmachoff and Cactus District Councilman Ian Hugh each mentioned the state minimum wage has more than doubled since the last increase to council pay, from $5.15 per hour in 2006 to $11 per hour today.

“So, we’re probably lagging behind,” Mr. Hugh said. “I think getting the committee appointed would be the right step and then let them research it and make some recommendations.”

The $34,000 salary approved for council members in 2006 would equate to about $43,000 today with inflation and the $48,000 mayoral salary approved in 2006 would equate to about $61,000 today, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prior to the 2006 change, Glendale’s mayor made $35,000 per year and council members made $17,500 per year for the part-time positions.

