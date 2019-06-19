Former Peoria council member Leone dies at age 84

After 20 years of service to Peoria and three months after resigning, former council member Carlo “Rocky” Leone died the morning of June 19.

He was 84.

“I am saddened to hear of Carlo’s passing,” Mayor Cathy Carlat said. “He spent many years representing the citizens of Peoria’s Pine District and I am grateful for his dedicated service. It is a blessing that he was able to spend his final months surrounded by those he loved most. My prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Mr. Leone announced his resignation to the Peoria City Council, April 16, 2019, after six terms, citing ongoing health issues. He was first elected to represent the Pine District in May 1999. During his tenure, he was known for his outspoken nature and unwavering dedication to his district and its residents, frequently visiting constituents at their homes and city or neighborhood events.

“Carlo was a passionate public servant who cared deeply about the residents of Peoria,” Peoria City Manager Jeff Tyne said. “He was committed to helping make Peoria a wonderful place to live. He will be greatly missed.”

Mr. Leone lived more than 30 years in Peoria with his family. He is survived by his five children, 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Details about Mr. Leone’s funeral arrangements are forthcoming.