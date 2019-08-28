Dunn to stay on Peoria City Council

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

Interim Peoria City Councilwoman Denette Dunn will retain her seat representing the Pine District, according to unofficial results.

Ms. Dunn, a former planning and zoning commissioner, was appointed by the council in April to fill the seat vacated by long-time councilman Carlo Leone.

She received 88% of the vote against official write-in candidate Cordero Delgadillo.

She thanked neighborhood leaders and business owners, as well as Mayor Cathy Carlat and city council members.

Ms. Dunn sent an extra special thank you to her backers in uniform — the police and fire departments.

“Over the course of several months I asked hundreds of residents of the Pine District if they gave me this opportunity, I would focus on big issues like transportation and economic development, and other issues to include neighborhood clean-ups and fixing pot holes – and today my community said yes to that,” she said.

