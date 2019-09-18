Dunn sworn in as Pine District councilwoman in Peoria

Interim Councilwoman Denette Dunn was sworn in as the new representative for the Peoria Pine District, Sept. 17

Ms. Dunn will serve a four-year term. She won the seat in a special election, Aug. 27.

Write-in candidate Cordero Delgadillo was also on the ballot.

Ms. Dunn has been the interim district representative since April when the late Councilman Carlo Leone resigned.

“As John F. Kennedy once said, ‘As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.’ As the newly elected Pine District councilmember, it is my privilege to serve my city and community,” Ms. Dunn said. “My actions will be that of engagement and listening to the residents who entrusted me to represent them. My mom always said ‘many hands make light work.’ The success of the Pine District and the entire city of Peoria depends on all of us working together to build an even better community. I will work hard and am grateful to be able to do so, on your behalf.”

Prior to becoming councilwoman, Ms. Dunn worked in the business management, marketing and communications industries and served on the planning and zoning commission since fall 2018.