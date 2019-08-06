CORRECTION: Glendale Super Bowl marketing payment

The original version of the story “Glendale pays $138,000 for Super Bowl marketing” stated Glendale paid $138,180 in June and would pay $414,540 in total over three years to the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee for tourism and marketing efforts for the 2023 Super Bowl at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium. The correct figures are Glendale paid $69,090 to the committee in June and will pay $138,180 in total over three years.
