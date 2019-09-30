City, fire department discuss new labor contract in Peoria, negotiations expected to end in November

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

The city’s labor contract with the Peoria’s Fire-Medical Department is set to expire next year, so the parties are in negotiations to cover three areas: wages, hours and conditions of work.

United Peoria Firefighters Association Local 493 is asking to be market competitive in the areas of annual salary and total compensation package.

Negotiations are planned to end Nov. 12.

Their contract expires June 30, 2020, and city officials expect to have a fully executed memorandum of understanding that takes affect July 1, 2020.

Hunter Clare, president of the United Peoria Firefighters Association Local 493, said the union represents 181 employees and the average career span of a firefighter in Peoria is 27.3 years.

More than 50% of Peoria Fire-Medical Department firefighters live in Peoria and pay Peoria taxes, he said.

“We’d like to be competitive with the overall package because sometimes it’s not just the salaries. Sometimes it’s the little things that come into play, especially with the exposures over time that we have as firefighters and the struggles we face later,” he said.

Peoria staff studied 16 comparable Valley cities’ fire departments and found the maximum annual salary for the Peoria fire department as a whole is 4.33% ahead of the bottom and 9% behind the top.

The maximum annual salary for Peoria firefighters is 7% ahead of the bottom and 5% behind the top.

Officials said the city does not have a defined dollar amount for annual salary and total compensation.

Regarding salary and benefits, Mr. Clare said the department is not always going to be the top agency.

“We believe we are the no. 1 department out there. We also know that’s not always the most realistic place to be (financially). But where we don’t want to be is in the middle because we aren’t a middle organization. We aren’t a middle city,” he said. “We are a city that has the most to offer everybody that comes in.”

Negotiations are expected to end in November and will be followed by a public meeting in which council will consider the new proposed contract.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at 623-876-3697, phaldiman@newszap.com, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.