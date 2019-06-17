City attorney gets 4.5 percent raise, reasons for increase not made public

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

The Peoria City Council approved a 4.5 percent raise for City Attorney Vanessa Hickman’s first year in the position.

The raise increases her annual base salary from $180,000 to $188,100.

The pay raise became effective June 4, 2019, according to her contract.

The Peoria Today requested documents regarding the review, but spokeswoman Jennifer Stein said there were no documents publicly available pertaining the performance review for the city attorney because the review was conducted in executive session May 21. Ms. Stein also stated there were no publicly available benchmarks by which to judge the performance of the city manager.

It is common for Valley municipalities to conduct reviews privately, she said.

In Arizona, municipalities are given a provision within state statutes to discuss certain items away from the limelight of the public arena. The closed-door meetings are known as executive sessions.

The city provides the attorney with a $400 car allowance and $100 communications allowance.

The City Council shall review and evaluate the performance of the city attorney annually and the review shall be in accordance with specific criteria developed jointly by the council and the city attorney, according to the contract. This criteria may be added to or deleted from as the city council determines, in consultation with the city attorney.

Ms. Hickman’s contract states that in the first year of the agreement, council and city attorney shall participate in a facilitated goal setting with the goals and objectives committed to writing.

Ms. Stein said the city code states the attorney’s review is not public — Section 2-78(B) of the code reads, in part, “The written evaluation prepared pursuant to this subsection [the city attorney’s evaluation of herself, along with her goals and objectives] shall be deemed exempt from public disclosure in order to ensure a complete evaluation.”

“The goals are attorney/client privileged,” Ms. Stein said.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at 623-876-3697, phaldiman@newszap.com, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.