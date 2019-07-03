Changes coming for Sun Cities Paratransit users

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Sun Cities area residents who require Americans with Disabilities Act certification in order to use Paratransit or RideChoice for transportation will not have to go to downtown Phoenix.

Valley Metro officials scheduled a certification session in the West Valley 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 at the Lions Conference Center, 9451 N. 99th Ave., Peoria. Residents who want to take advantage of this certification session must make an appointment and specify they want to attend the one at the Lions Conference Center. Transportation to the session is available at no cost.

Paratransit and RideChoice are the ADA transit options in the Valley.

Valley Metro officials are starting the mobility assessment workshops to improve access to service for those who find it difficult to travel to the Mobility Center in downtown Phoenix, according to Brittany Hoffman, Valley Metro spokeswoman.

“We chose the Sun Cities area for the first workshop because the county requires ADA certification for all new Paratransit and RideChoise customers and because of the current proposal to change ADA Paratransit services for residents of unincorporated areas of Maricopa County,” she stated in an email.

During the workshop, applicants will be scheduled for a face-to-face assessment and interviewed by a mobility assessment evaluator, Ms. Hoffman explained. The assessment will be customized based on each applicant’s disability of health-related conditions, she added.

Valley Metro officials signed a new agreement for eligibility certification and travel training services last year and occasional off-site eligibility assessments are required in the contract, Ms. Hoffman stated.

“Workshops like this one will be offered throughout the greater Phoenix area on a periodic basis,” she added.

Valley Metro officials also released details of the changes being considered to the transit programs. If approved, the changes will become effective Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Ms. Hoffman stated in a May email that Valley Metro officials planned to share their proposals for service in the summer. But no changes will take place before they engage in a campaign to educate the public and a public comment period, she added. A community meeting, one of three countywide, was conducted June 24 in Sun City West, but Valley Metro officials did not share information about that meeting with the Independent prior to the event.

A public hearing is scheduled in July, according to Hugh Duncan, Sun City Community Assistance Network board president. The hearing will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 in the community room at Surprise City Hall, 16000 Civic Center Plaza.

Kathy Chandler, Northwest Valley Connect executive director, stated in an email changes proposed by Valley Metro, in conjunction with Maricopa County, would limit options for Sun Cities residents.

“They (changes) mean the residents of Sun City West and most of Sun City will only have RideChoice available to them,” she stated. “If they need a long-distance trip they will be able to use the RideChoice to get to an area near a bus route and can transfer to Paratransit that can take them the rest of the way. Same deal going home.”

According to a Valley Metro letter sent to Paratransit customers, the proposed changes would require all new riders be ADA certified for both Paratransit and RideChoice. Those now registered — but non-certified — riders will only be able to use the RideChoice service option. Paratransit will be the service option for short trips, within the mandated service area within three-quarters of a mile from a fixed bus route.

The only Valley Metro bus routes into Sun City run along Peoria Avenue to 111th Avenue to Thunderbird Boulevard; and the other along Thunderbird Blvd., with both ending at a stop within the Banner Boswell Medical Center campus, 10401 W. Thunderbird Road, and the reverse for outgoing trips. There are no Valley Metro bus routes in Sun City West.

RideChoice will be the option for ADA trips outside the Paratransit service area, according to the Valley Metro letter.

Paratransit trips are $4 one-way and RideChoice trips are $3 one-way for the first eight miles and $2 per mile thereafter.

Sun City Community Assistance Network officials voiced concern in May that changes to the Dial-A-Ride system being researched by Valley Metro and Maricopa County officials could affect their services.

Through its “taxi ticket” program, Sun City CAN provides disabled and low-income residents with a prescribed amount of free tickets for the Paratransit program conducted by Valley Metro, a program that used to be known as Dial-A-Ride. Eligible residents get $50 worth of tickets every quarter, which helps them get to doctor appointments, do grocery shopping and other life-essential trips. Special needs riders — frequent doctor appointments — get $100 and extra special needs — dialysis, etc. — get $150.

“Like many of the communities where Valley Metro provides Paratransit across the region, Maricopa County is experiencing increasing demand and cost of service,” Ms. Hoffman stated in a May email. “As a result, Valley Metro and the county are working on a plan that meets all federal ADA requirements and preserves the highest level of service possible for the seniors and people with disabilities who depend on these services.”

She also stated none of the proposals under consideration by Valley Metro officials will eliminate Sun City CAN’s ability to subsidize services for its clients.

The ADA certification requirement to participate in Paratransit services, if implemented, will affect about half the regular users of CAN’s taxi tickets, according to Mike Lindquist, Sun City CAN board member. He said there are about 50 residents who use the tickets on a regular basis.

In the event Sun City CAN services are affected by Valley Metro changes, officials began researching options. Mr. Lindquist said two alternatives were suggested, one from Northwest Valley Connect and another through a national ride-share service.

The Connect option uses its volunteer drivers to provide rides for clients. The downside is that rides cannot be guaranteed.

“One rider we talked to said she has a standing daily appointment, but Connect’s volunteer drivers don’t show up 2-3 days per week, leaving her to make other arrangements,” Mr. Lindquist said.

The other option is using Lyft through a program similar to one subsidized by the Sun City West Foundation. However, Lyft rates are higher than Paratransit — an average of about $10 one-way, with an additional administrative fee of $2, according to Mr. Lindquist. For riders using the Connect option, they must make the appointment five days in advance and with Lyft two days in advance, he added.

Qualified county residents can take up to 50 RideChoice trips per month for $3 for up to an eight-mile trip. Service is available 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.

Valley Metro RideChoice now has easier access to a larger network of transportation providers, including Lyft, taxicabs and other wheelchair-accessible vehicles. RideChoice is available in the Sun Cities, according to the Valley Metro website. Call 602-716-2111. There is no requirement to book ahead for RideChoice. In keeping with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Arizona state law, service animals are welcome, at no additional charge.

Applications for RideChoice are available by calling 602-716-2100.