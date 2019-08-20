Census committee formed in Peoria, group begins process for important count

Peoria has named its members of the Complete Count Committee and hosted its first meeting, Aug. 12, beginning the process of its work to make sure every Peorian is counted in the 2020 Census.

The Complete Count Committee is an ad hoc advisory committee represented by a cross-section of the community, including schools, businesses, faith-based community, media, community organizations and others.

Members include Peoria Unified Media Relations Specialist Kerri Staack, Peoria Chamber President/CEO Scot Andrews and Peoria Independent News Editor Philip Haldiman.

Mayor Cathy Carlat said there has been a lot of political rhetoric about Census 2020 and it is important that Peoria residents know that it is just that – rhetoric.

“Census 2020 is about population numbers, nothing else,” she said. “The census in America is as old as our country itself and was outlined by our Founding Fathers in the U.S. Constitution to ensure federal and state governments properly distribute funds for things like public safety, transportation, education and even social services. It is a safe, secure, and confidential process that allows our community to receive its fair share of federal and state dollars – dollars that make a big difference in the quality of life of every resident of the city of Peoria.”

The committee will advise and provide high-level oversight on census participation activities, act as a group of census ambassadors in the community and act as a knowledgeable contact point for the community.

Committee Chairs Chris Jacques and Jennifer Stein said the group will champion the 2020 Census through a number of goals including:

Motivating community to self-respond

Educating the public about the importance of the census to the local community.

Informing the community about census activities and timelines.

Involving the community in activities to build awareness

Increasing the response rate.

Timeline

August: Local census offices open

Aug. 16: Launch of iCount 2020 online resource

August-October: Address canvassing by Census Bureau

March 12, 2020: Self-response begins through July 2020

April 1, 2020: Census Day

May 2020-July 2020: Non-response follow-up to households that did not respond

Dec. 31, 2020: Deliver counts to President

Resources

U.S. Census Bureau: census.gov

Maricopa Association of Governments: azmag.gov/Programs/Census-2020

Microsite for Census: iCount2020.info

City of Peoria: peoriaaz.gov