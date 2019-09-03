Butler water facility upgrades in Peoria over budget $175K

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

Improvements to the Butler Water Reclamation Facility are over budget due to increased labor and equipment costs.

The city council approved $175,000 to cover the overage.

Updates will be made to the plant’s aeration system, which provides oxygen for the biological wastewater treatment process in Peoria.

Adina Lund, development and engineering director, said labor and equipment shortages due to demand have caused increased construction costs Valley-wide over the last three to five years.

Funds will be transferred from the Wastewater Fund Contingency account to the Butler WRF Aeration System Upgrades project account

To complete the project, the city approved a contract with JR Filanc Construction Company not to exceed $2.6 million, Aug. 13.

“The contractor cost of $2.6 million is a fair price based on market conditions,” Ms. Lund said.

The Butler Water Reclamation Facility uses aeration system blowers for the wastewater treatment process. city staff determined the blowers could be downsized for greater energy efficiency and operation. A study was performed that identified the optimum size blowers for the plant and determined that installation of these new blowers would result in substantial energy cost savings, along with increased operational efficiencies.

Construction of the process blowers and associated equipment will be completed by December of 2019.