Bringing RCSC up to speed: Planning committee proposes development plan

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

In the early days of Sun City’s history, prospective home buyers were lured to the community by lush golf courses and modern recreation centers that offered clean woodworking shops, friendly sewing clubs and sparkling shuffleboard courts.

As times change, so do the interests of home buyers.

Computer labs and pickleball courts may have replaced many of the older activities, but according to one group, it may not be enough to keep Sun City thriving and attractive as it prepares to enter its seventh decade.

Keeping up with changing demographics and what other senior communities are offering has been touted as what will keep Sun City fresh and relevant.

And the time to start planning for the future is now.

The Recreation Centers of Sun City Long Range Planning Committee members believe they have a plan for that. Bill Pearson, committee member, talked briefly during the RCSC board’s June 10 meeting about a report developed by the committee, hoping the board would put it on the agenda for its June 27 meeting before the panel recesses for the summer.

“The board and general manager have a copy of the report,” said Rich Hoffer, RCSC board member and Long Range Planning Committee chairman.

The board will meet 9 a.m. Thursday, June 27 in the auditorium at Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave. The agenda for that meeting was not available at press time, but is normally posted on the RCSC website, www.suncityaz.org a few days prior to meetings.

Mr. Pearson believes the committee’s report addresses some key issues RCSC officials need to address to allow the corporation to keep pace with the changing wants and desires of those buying homes in the community.

“We’re not selling houses, we are selling a lifestyle,” he said. “We have fallen behind in technology.”

Residents have complained about the poor performance of the RCSC wi-fi system. The item has been on the board’s meeting agendas since April, but the topic has yet to be discussed.

“Those are there to remind us they are ongoing issues,” Jerry DeLano, RCSC board president, said in response to a resident who asked if those items would ever be discussed.

Other items continually listed under “Unfinished/Future Business” include the lawsuit regarding the Planned Communities Act, a Housing and Urban Development claim and video surveillance.

Mr. Pearson believes RCSC officials should look more to the next generations of home buyers when determining future amenities and renovation projects.

“What we are doing now is a long way from where we need to be,” he said.

Mr. Pearson would like to see the committee’s plan published in SunViews, RCSC’s monthly newsletter.

Report highlights

Based on a national daily newspaper article, committee members found almost 40% of generation X does not expect to be able to retire. Add in those that choose to wait for maximum Social Security benefits at age 70 or older, and that number will approach 50% or more.

Further, the Jan. 10, 2018 article stated about 37% of generation X say they would like to stop working for good and fully retire someday, but believe they will not be able to, according to a new survey from TD Ameritrade, an online broker based in Omaha.

Other gloomy generation X retirement findings show that 43% say they are behind in their savings; 49% are worried about running out of money once they leave the workforce; 17% said they aren’t saving or investing for anything; and only one-third expect to be very secure in retirement, vs. nearly half of baby boomers.

Generation Xers are those born between 1965 and the late-1970s and baby boomers are those born between 1946 and 1964.

Historically Sun City has had two age groups: The greatest generation, born before and through World War II, and the baby boomers.

Both came here with distinct advantages over the next wave of Sun City home buyers. Economic security was far more stable than what is seen today and the greatest generation and the baby boomers came well established financially.

Gen Xers are the most technologically savvy generation. They understand they may well be working later in life than past generations, but that doesn’t preclude them from moving and starting over. Career changes are not new to them.

Affordability will be imperative for generation Xers. Building an amenity package that serves their needs and marketing it properly will allow RCSC officials a competitive edge that more expensive 55-plus communities will never be able to compete with. RCSC officials are well situated to make investments in those items generation Xers and those who follow will find attractive, which means how investments are made in RCSC’s future is critical to becoming a target market for generation X buyers.

According to the study, the following changes can be anticipated:

n Most facilities open at night and weekends. This will also necessitate either paid monitors or individual clubs keeping facilities open and functioning.

n Active sports and or activities will likely predominate.

n More pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly spaces may be needed.

n More pet-friendly facilities as the millennials enter the market place.

n Several of the existing activities may change because of changing lifestyles. Technology will most likely dominate access to and use of facilities. Examples are security cameras monitoring public areas, electronic access and accounting using the RCSC identification card/phone app.

To address these issues, committee members in what they call a preliminary plan call for a number of goals and objectives.

The first goal is to maintain a leadership position among retirement communities. Objectives include committee-developed criteria for evaluating long-term projects and activities to be presented to the board by Oct. 1. They also recommend the board develop, by Dec. 1, a system of evaluating and acting upon committee recommendations. Committee members also recommend RCSC’s virtual tour be reviewed with an eye to including active activities.

The committee also recommends the board, by Jan. 15, 2020, create an electronic system for recording inquires at the Sun City Visitors Center.

The second goal is to focus on current needs of the members. Recommendations include researching and recommending, by April 15, 2020, a system for members to automatically record their activity by swiping their rec card. The committee is also charging itself to, by Oct. 15, develop a survey for existing members to report their interest in new and existing recreation activities.

The third goal is to research the needs and desires of future members. This will be accomplished by evaluating data and making recommendations during an annual report. The committee will also review online trends.

A fourth goal is to increase safety and security throughout RCSC facilities. The fifth goal would be to maximize utilization of existing and future facilities. A sixth goal is to establish a formula that uses financial and numerical data to arrive at objective decisions that will broaden the amount and type of input used to shape the future of Sun City.

IF YOU GO:

What: Recreation Centers of Sun City Board of Directors

When: 9 a.m. Thursday, June 27

Where: Auditorium at Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave.