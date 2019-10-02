Board of Supervisors to pick new Maricopa County Attorney; 5 finalists vie to replace Montgomery

By Matt Roy, Independent Newsmedia

Less than a month after Bill Montgomery resigned, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is nearly ready to choose a new county attorney to replace him.

He stepped down as the county’s top prosecutor Sept. 5 after Gov. Doug Ducey announced his intentions to appoint Mr. Montgomery to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Since then, a seven-member Citizen Advisory Committee — comprised of community leaders, former judges and attorneys — screened eight applicants for the position to produce their recommendation, which the panel was scheduled to deliver to the Board of Supervisors late yesterday.

“The recommendations come after the committee spent the past two weeks conducting interviews and reviewing resumes, letters of recommendation, and questionnaires from the eight candidates who applied for the position,” the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office stated in a Tuesday press release.

The committee Tuesday recommended five finalists for board consideration, including Allister Adel, Lacy Cooper, John Eliason, Gina Godbehere and Rachel Mitchell.

The Board of Supervisors will meet in executive session 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 to discuss the recommendation and deliberate on their selection.

A public hearing will immediately follow the private session, during which the supervisors may vote on the replacement, though the vote could be delayed until Thursday, according to county officials.

“The Board will look to appoint a new County Attorney in a special public meeting on either Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning,” the attorney’s office stated. “The new County Attorney would be present at this meeting and sworn into office following the announcement.”

The meetings will be hosted at the Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix, at a time yet to be announced.

Officials said they will announce the public meeting via Twitter: @maricopacounty.

The meeting will be broadcast live at the county’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/maricopacountyaz.

The finalists

Allister Adel: With a bachelor’s in political science from University of Arizona and a juris doctorate from Arizona’s State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Mr. Adel has served in legal roles at various public service agencies since 1999. Among key positions held, he was as a deputy county attorney for Maricopa County from 2004 until 2011; general counsel to the Arizona Department of Child Safety; and executive director of the Maricopa County Bar Association from 2016 to 2018.

Lacy Cooper: With an education, including a poli-sci bachelor’s from Texas A&M and a JD from University of Texas School of Law, Ms. Cooper served as a deputy county attorney for Gila County from 2006 until 2013. She then served from 2013 until the present as assistant U.S. attorney and general crimes section chief at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Phoenix.

Jon Eliason: With a bachelor’s of science from Brigham Young University and a JD from Temple University School of Law in Philadelphia, Mr. Eliason served as a deputy county attorney for Maricopa County from 2000 to 2011; Mesa City Prosecutor from 2012 to 2014; division chief at the MCAO Special Victims Division from 2014 to 2017; and currently serves as division chief for the MCAO Major Offenders Division.

Gina Godbehere: With a b.s. in justice studies from ASU and a JD from ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor School of Law, Ms. Godbehere has been a deputy county attorney with MCAO since 1996, where she has served as assistant bureau chief for criminal trials and the Gangs Bureau, bureau chief for the Juvenile Trial Division, and acting division chief and bureau chief for the Criminal Trial Division.

Rachel Mitchell: With a b.a. in public administration and justice studies from Grand Canyon University and JD from the ASU College of Law, Ms. Mitchell has served as a deputy county attorney at MCAO from 1993 to the present. In that time, her roles have included trial attorney in various divisions; bureau chief for the Major Crimes Division specializing in sex crimes and family violence; bureau chief for the sex crimes unit; division chief for the Special Victims Division; and chief deputy overseeing both the civil and criminal divisions.

Other candidates

Chris DeRose: With a b.a. from Grand Canyon University and a JD from Pepperdine University School of Law, Mr. DeRose taught Constitutional litigation and other courses at the Arizona Summit Law School. He also served as senior litigation counsel for the Arizona Attorney General from 2015 to 2016 and as Clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County from 2018-2019.

Rodney Glassman: His education includes: a b.s. in agricultural economics, MBA and master’s of public administration from UA; as well as a Ph.D. in arid land resource science and JD from UA. He served as a city councilman in Tucson’s Ward 2 from 2007 to 2010, acting town manager in Cave Creek from 2013 to 2014, and as a major in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General Corp Reserve from 2009 through the present. He is currently a special counsel for Beus Gilbert, PLLC, where he has served since 2016.

John Kaites: With a b.a. in poli-sci from Alleghany College and a JD from Duquesne University School of Law in Pittsburgh, Mr. Kaites has worked for various law firms, including Ridenout Hienton and Fennimore Craig in Phoenix, his current employer. He is also studying at the Phoenix Seminary in Scottsdale, where he is working on a master’s in ministry.