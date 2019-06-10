Arrowhead judge named to state ethics panel

Arrowhead Justice Court Judge Craig Wismer was named to a state panel that oversees legal ethics.

He was one of four named to the Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee by Arizona Supreme Court Justice Scott Bales. Mr. Wismer was named as a Justice of the Peace representative. Others named to the committee were judges Karl Eppich and James Morse, Court of Appeals representatives; and Michael Butler, Superior Court representative. They will each begin their terms July 1 and serve until 2022.

State law prescribes the state’s Supreme Court chief justice appoint members to the ethics committee.

Mr. Bales also appointed Judge Geoffrey Fish as ethics committee chairman. His term will also begin July 1 but will run to June 30, 2020.

The Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee has nine members, seven of whom are judges from the appellate, superior, justice and municipal courts, and two of whom are attorneys.