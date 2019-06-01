Andrews: Disagree with SCHOA parking change plan in Sun City

I agree with the person who objected to the Sun City Home Owners Association CC&R change restricting the parking of vehicles on the streets.

In my little neck of the woods (the flat-roof society of phase II condos), existing parking restrictions are totally ignored anyhow. Out of necessity it is accepted that owners’ cars and pickups will park all the time along the street. The only time anyone raises a fuss is if an RV or a commercial truck parks along the street for an extended period of time.

After all, aren’t these streets still “public” streets? Public streets are a county responsibility. Associations have neither the responsibility nor the authority to “police” them.

I do not know of just how many times I have heard of all the violations of Sun City rules involving the owners of single-family dwellings here. The Sun City HOA fields hundreds and hundreds of complaints every single year. Absentee homeowners and/or their renters have the lion’s share of those violations.

So why in the world would the SCHOA allow any renting of single-family homes? If homeowners can afford to have a summer home up north as well as a winter home here they sure can do without the additional rent money when they are absent.

Some renters have no respect for their neighbors or for any of the rules in play here. The SCHOA has proposed banning short-term rentals (30 days or less). That should take care of the Motel 6ers, but some longer-term renters are no better. Show some respect for those of us hearty souls who stay here and contribute year-round. Ban all rentals.

Rich Andrews

Sun City