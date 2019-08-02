Wrong-way vehicle collides with DPS vehicle on I-10 in Chandler area

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving the wrong way while impaired.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Manuel DeJesus Castaneda, 46, faces charges of DUI, aggravated assault, endangerment and unlawful flight.

Authorities were alerted of a wrong-way vehicle Thursday on Interstate 10 near Ray Road. DPS said one of their vehicles tried to block the wrong-way vehicle, but the two collided. The wrong-way driver continued for a short distance but then stopped.

The driver exited the vehicle and tried to run away, but a trooper caught up to him and took him to the ground.

DPS identified the driver as Mr. Castaneda, who reportedly blew a 0.247 BAC, three times the legal limit in Arizona.

Mr. Castaneda admitted to drinking beer, and DPS found a beverage in a container that was cold to the touch.

DPS learned Mr. Castaneda was involved in a hit and run prior to the wrong-way incident.

He was jailed in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

This incident was one of six reported involving wrong-way drivers in Arizona since July 24.