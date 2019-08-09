Wrong-way driver in fatal Glendale collision at rehabilitation hospital

Highway authorities said a woman who drove the wrong way in a fatal collision is now at a rehabilitation hospital.

The 22-year-old Phoenix resident was involved in a wrong-way collision July 30 near Loop 101 and Union Hills Drive. LaiQuan Lemon, 20, of Goodyear, was killed as a result.

Last week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the suspected wrong-way driver underwent surgery at a hospital and troopers were hoping to interview her.

Thursday, DPS provided an update, saying the woman was transferred to a rehabilitation hospital for treatment of her injuries.

DPS will not be able to identify her until she is released.

Ms. Lemon graduated from Estrella Foothills High School and recently obtained her EMT license.

The July 30 incident was one of six wrong-way incidents within an eight-day span in Arizona.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said there were 1,088 wrong-way incidents across Arizona through July.