Woman killed in collision in Avondale neighborhood

Avondale police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed along a neighborhood street.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Avondale police and fire officials responded to the 3900 block of North 125th Lane, near Dysart and Indian School roads, for a call for service.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman unresponsive in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned the woman had been struck by a vehicle. Although the investigation is ongoing to determine how the collision occurred, there are no outstanding suspects.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was booked and released while charges are being submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review..

Communitycrimemap.com lists the incident as a non-negligent manslaughter.



