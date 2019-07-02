Woman, child killed in shooting at Glendale residence

A man is in custody in connection with the deaths of a woman and her 4-year-old daughter in Glendale.

Glendale police report Brandon Andres Bautista Torres, 24, was arrested early Monday morning on charges of first-degree murder.

Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a residence near 61st and Missouri avenues after Mr. Torres reported someone had broken into the home 3 hours before and shot and killed his 19-year-old wife and 4-year-old daughter. A 1-year-old boy had also been at the scene but was not harmed.

When police arrived, no one answered. They forced entry and found the deceased victims. Mr. Torres arrived shortly after with his father and the 1-year-old.

Police said Mr. Torres provided different versions of what happened that night, denying he told a friend that he threw the gun out of his vehicle and that he tried to clean up blood. In one account, he said the suspect had a gun when he entered. In another, he reportedly grabbed his gun to confront the alleged intruder but the intruder eventually fled with the weapon.

Despite claiming he was hit by the alleged intruder, police said they found no marks on Mr. Torres. Police also said they found no signs of forced entry.

Mr. Torres also reportedly did not initially tell his parents about the deaths when he brought his 1-year-old son to their home in Surprise. Police also learned the woman killed was not married to Mr. Torres and the 4-year-old was not his biological daughter.

A friend of the adult victim told police the woman had told her that Mr. Torres had been abusive to the victim in the past, including a time when he allegedly pointed a gun at her.

According to documents, police did not find any gun shell casings or a firearm at the residence.

Police learned Mr. Torres was hesitant to call authorities because he didn’t think they would believe him.

Police developed probable cause to arrest Mr. Torres, who was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.