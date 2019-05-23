Woman faces murder charge in strangling death of Sun City West resident

A 58-year-old woman is in custody on suspicion of strangling a 76-year-old woman to death in Sun City West.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Julie Brook Ling, 58, is facing charges of first-degree murder.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, a man called the Sun City West posse after he went to the residence of Sheila Jo Severeid, 76, near Spanish Garden and Aleppo drives and spoke with a woman who told him a body was inside.

Posse members responded and found Ms. Severeid lying on the floor.

Ms. Ling was inside the house and told the posse that she believed Ms. Severeid was dead.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Ms. Ling, who admitted to strangling the victim. Their relationship is unknown.

Ms. Ling was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail. She is awaiting her initial appearance, as her Form IV has not yet been made available.

Online court records indicate Ms. Ling has been in trouble in the past, with recent arrests for criminal trespassing and drug possession, which are listed along with her murder charge on the MCSO inmate information website.