Walmart donates $2,000 to Glendale police By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia The Glendale Police Department accepted $2,000 in grants from Walmart last month. The money will used by the department’s Community Action Team, whose members strive to serve as proactive problem solvers and are involved with many programs, utilizing community partnerships and resources, along with educational programs, to help resolve neighborhood and business issues.

