Self-employed Waddell coach accused of sexually assaulting children

Authorities in Maricopa County and California are seeking any additional victims of a Waddell man accused of sexually assaulting children while self-employed as a baseball and softball hitting coach.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Offices states its Special Victims Unit and the West Sacramento Police Department served a search warrant Friday at the home of Jack “Buck” Thomas, 42, near Olive Avenue and Cotton Lane, about a 14-mile drive southwest of 99th Avenue and Bell Road.

Mr. Thomas had an outstanding felony arrest warrant out of the California for multiple crimes of a sexual nature against minors.

The investigation Mr. Thomas originated in the Sacramento area after several victims reported having been inappropriately touched. Detectives with the West Sacramento Police Department learned Mr. Thomas operated his own business as a baseball/softball hitting coach.

“It was during private hitting instruction that Jack had access to the victims,” an MCSO release states.

According to West Sacramento police, at least one victim was sexually assaulted within the jurisdiction of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office after she traveled to Arizona for training.

MCSO and WSPD are continuing the investigation into the crimes, and detectives believe there may be additional victims within Maricopa County.

Anyone with further information can call MCSO’s SVU at 602 876-1011.

Mr. Thomas was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on charges for the following charges committed in California: lewd and lascivious conduct, sexual penetration with force, oral copulation, sexual battery and burglary.

He is expected to be extradited back to California.