Vehicle crashes into pond behind Sun City West Fry’s

First Responders, News, Valley

One person possibly has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle they were in wound up in a pond in Sun City West.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a vehicle into a pond Tuesday evening near R.H. Johnson and Meeker boulevards.

News helicopters over the scene appear to show a cement wall behind the Fry’s partially broken. Behind the wall is a pond that is part of the Hillcrest Golf Club.

MCSO said two people were inside the vehicle, with one of them possibly sustaining life-threatening injuries. Both are out of the vehicle.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.