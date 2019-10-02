Vehicle crashes into pond behind Sun City West Fry’s

One person possibly has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle they were in wound up in a pond in Sun City West.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a vehicle into a pond Tuesday evening near R.H. Johnson and Meeker boulevards.

News helicopters over the scene appear to show a cement wall behind the Fry’s partially broken. Behind the wall is a pond that is part of the Hillcrest Golf Club.

MCSO said two people were inside the vehicle, with one of them possibly sustaining life-threatening injuries. Both are out of the vehicle.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.