Unlicensed Glendale contractor arrested in traffic stop

An unlicensed contractor was arrested in Goodyear during a traffic stop.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, Jairo “Joe” Aparicio, 56, of Glendale, was taken into custody. Authorities learned he had a failure to appear warrant issued by the Ecanto Justice Court in 2016.

Mr. Aparicio faces the charge of contracting without a license, a class 1 misdemeanor after a 2016 investigation by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors found Mr. Aparicio was paid $5,410 by a Phoenix homeowner for a home remodeling project. Some demo work was started but the project was abandoned.

An arraignment hearing in the Encanto Justice Court is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Mr. Aparicio is known to the ROC and has prior cases that have been investigated by the agency.

Most recently, on Aug. 1, Mr. Aparicio pleaded guilty to attempted engage in contracting without a license. He was fined $1,034, ordered to pay $264 in restitution and sentenced to 24 months of unsupervised probation.

That case stemmed from an investigation that found a San Tan Valley homeowner paid Mr. Aparicio $2,835 for a bathroom remodel, including the installation of an ADA compliant shower. After two-months, the five-day project was still incomplete, leading the homeowner to contact the ROC.

In total, since 2006, the ROC investigated 10 complaints involving Mr. Aparicio, DBA ADI and Infinity Drywall, including the case resulting in his arrest. All 10 cases were submitted for prosecution review and charging.