Undercover officers in Tempe catch three men soliciting sex with minors

At least three people are suspected of communicating with undercover officers posing as teenagers in order to solicit sex acts from them.

Authorities in Tempe report Jose Francisco Vazquez, 21, of Tempe; Micah Veazey, 35, of El Mirage; and Jose Antonio Rojas-Minjares, 30, of Mesa, were booked into jail over the weekend on charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor.

All three were arrested in Tempe Friday after trying to meet up with the officers who were posing as 14-year-olds.

In the case of Mr. Rojas-Minjares, who court documents state works at Southwest Key, which organized activities for unaccompanied child immigrants between 2 and 10, he allegedly tried to meet with a 14-year-old boy. However, he claimed he thought the person was 21.

Mr. Rojas-Minjares also claimed he had no other allegations of abuse against him.

In the other two cases, the arrested individuals tried to meet with 14-year-old girls.

Police in Mesa also arrested Devon Raye Large, 19, of Mesa, June 25 after he communicated with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl that he wanted to have sex with the 15-year-old girl.

All were booked into jail in lieu of $10,000 to $15,000 bonds.